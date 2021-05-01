Three months on, Myanmar protesters continue march

Yangon

UN envoy warns crisis could bring administration to a halt.

Protesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transition, with several small blasts compounding a sense of crisis that a UN envoy warned could bring state administration to a halt.

The military has tried to end dissent and impose its authority on a people largely opposed to the return of rule by the generals after 10 years of democratic reforms that included a government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi.

Despite a relentless crackdown, in which at least 759 protesters have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), crowds come out day after day to reject the junta. “Our cause, democracy, our cause, a federal union. Free arrested leaders,” protesters chanted at one of two rallies in the main city of Yangon.

Ms. Suu Kyi, 75, has been detained along with many other members of her party. The AAPP says more than 3,400 people have been detained.

People also rallied in the second city of Mandalay and the southern town of Dawei, media reported.

There were no immediate reports of violence.

Media reported several small blasts in different places, including Yangon, late on Friday and on Saturday.

The UN special envoy on Myanmar told the Security Council on Friday that in the absence of a collective international response to the coup, violence was worsening and the running of the state risked coming to a standstill, according to diplomats.