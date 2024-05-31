ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting, police say

Published - May 31, 2024 08:52 am IST - MINNEAPOLIS

Two police officers were also hospitalised with injuries from the shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier

AP

Law enforcement gathers on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, on May 30, 2024, following a fatal shooting. | Photo Credit: AP

Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting on on May 30 at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.

Two police officers were also hospitalised with injuries from the shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier.

Police said the public was not in danger but encouraged people to stay away from the scene.

No other details were immediately released. Police planned a late evening news conference to address the shooting.

An earlier statement from police indicated there were four civilians injured along with two officers.

News footage showed a large police presence at both the apartment complex and the hospital.

Melvin Carter, the mayor of neighboring St. Paul, said the city was sending police and other first responders to Minneapolis to provide support, including having officers help with security at the NBA playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had responded to “an active shooting situation,” said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

ATF agents were “there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it,” she said.

