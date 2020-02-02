International

Three killed in shooting at a Toronto Airbnb

Police by Saturday still had not given any information on the victims' identities or a possible motive, only saying that the violence happened in an Airbnb online rental downtown.

Three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in an apartment rented on Airbnb in Toronto, police said on Saturday.

Three people were shot dead late Friday and a fourth injured, police in Canada's biggest city said in a tweet.

A fifth person was stabbed but the victim's life was not in danger, police said.

A spokesperson has said the dead were young men aged 22, 20 and 19.

On October 31, a gunman opened fire at a house party in Orinda, California that was an Airbnb rental. Four men and a woman were killed.

