Three killed, four injured in latest California shooting

January 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Beverly Crest (US)

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

AP

At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early on January 28, 2023 morning.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 am in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Freciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.

For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

