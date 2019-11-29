Three IS-inspired militants sentenced for Australia terror plot

Three men inspired by the Islamic State group have been sentenced for plotting an attack in Australia’s second-largest city.
Ahmed Mohamed, Abdullah Chaarani and Hamza Abbas were given lengthy prison sentences on charges of preparing a mass attack around Christmas 2016 involving explosives and knives at Federation Square, a popular downtown restaurant and entertainment precinct in Melbourne.
Chaarani and Mohamed must serve at least 28 years and six months in prison. Hamza Abbas, who was involved in the conspiracy for a shorter time, was jailed for 22 years with a non-parole period of 16 years and six months.
At the Supreme Court of Victoria, Justice Christopher Beale said the three men had embraced Islamic State ideology.
Mohamed and Chaarani claimed they had renounced Islamic State and had worked toward deradicalisation.
