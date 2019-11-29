International

Three IS-inspired militants sentenced for Australia terror plot

more-in

They were charged of preparing a mass attack around Christmas 2016 at Federation Square in Melbourne

Three men inspired by the Islamic State group have been sentenced for plotting an attack in Australia’s second-largest city.

Ahmed Mohamed, Abdullah Chaarani and Hamza Abbas were given lengthy prison sentences on charges of preparing a mass attack around Christmas 2016 involving explosives and knives at Federation Square, a popular downtown restaurant and entertainment precinct in Melbourne.

Chaarani and Mohamed must serve at least 28 years and six months in prison. Hamza Abbas, who was involved in the conspiracy for a shorter time, was jailed for 22 years with a non-parole period of 16 years and six months.

At the Supreme Court of Victoria, Justice Christopher Beale said the three men had embraced Islamic State ideology.

Mohamed and Chaarani claimed they had renounced Islamic State and had worked toward deradicalisation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Australia
justice and rights
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 9:40:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/three-is-inspired-militants-sentenced-for-australia-terror-plot/article30113225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY