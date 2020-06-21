Three dead in stabbing attack in English town of Reading

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, according to media reports, and the Telegraph newspaper said that three people had died.
Two people were rushed to a hospital in the area, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.
Police said they arrested a man at the scene and Britain's Interior Minister, Priti Patel, said she was deeply concerned to hear reports of the incident.
The Telegraph said police were treating the incident as a random attack.
Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter protest in the town earlier in the day.
A BLM supporter said on Facebook that the incident happened a few hours after the protest and people who attended the demonstration were unharmed.
Video footage posted on Twitter showed paramedics rushing to help at least three people who were bleeding on the ground in a park. Reuters was unable to verify the footage independently.
Police Minister Kit Malthouse called the incident “horrific, dreadful” in a Twitter message.
The head of the local council authority in Reading, Jason Brock urged people to stay away from the town centre.
The National Police Chiefs' Council, representing senior police officers, urged people on Twitter to avoid speculation about the incident and to refrain from sharing of video or images of it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath