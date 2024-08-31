GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three Arab Israelis, two Egyptians injured after fight in Egypt’s Taba, sources say

There have been occasional attacks on Israelis in Egypt since the Gaza war began on Oct. 7.

Updated - August 31, 2024 09:58 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 09:31 am IST

Reuters

Three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured after a fight broke out in the Egyptian town of Taba on the border with Israel on Friday (August 30, 2024), Egyptian security sources said.

The sources said a physical altercation erupted when an Arab Israeli tourist verbally insulted an Egyptian hotel employee, sparking a melee that involved other tourists and employees.

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News television channel said one of the Egyptian workers had sustained serious injuries. It also said the fight started after several tourists refused to pay for hotel services.

There have been occasional attacks on Israelis in Egypt since the Gaza war began on Oct. 7.

One day after the war broke out, two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were shot dead by a policeman in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, marking the first such attack on Israelis in Egypt in decades.

