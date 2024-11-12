ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands rally in Georgia to question the vote and demand a new election

Published - November 12, 2024 02:25 am IST - TBILISI

The protesters waved Georgian and European Union flags and gathered outside the Georgian parliament

AP

People attend a rally to protest against alleged violations in a recent parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied Monday (November 11, 2024) in Georgia’s capital in continuing protests against the ruling party's declared victory in the October 26 parliamentary election amid allegations that Russia helped rig the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters waved Georgian and European Union flags and gathered outside the Georgian parliament. They demanded a new parliamentary election under international supervision and an investigation into the alleged election fraud.

Giorgi Vashadze, leader of Unity National Movement Coalition, vowed that the opposition will “fight until the end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia President calls for fresh election after contested vote

“Elections were massively rigged, that is why we don’t recognize election results," he said. "Our goal is new elections, our goal is to form the new government, which will drive Georgia to European integration.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Opposition leaders have vowed to boycott sessions of parliament and hold regular protests until their demands are met.

The Central Election Commission said the governing Georgian Dream party won about 54% of the vote. Its leaders have rejected the opposition claims of vote fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

European election observers said the election took place in a “divisive” atmosphere marked by instances of bribery, double voting and physical violence.

Georgia’s president urges the West to back protests of governing party that claimed election win

The opposition has accused Georgian Dream, which was established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia, of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow. It has recently adopted laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who has rejected the official results, says Georgia has fallen victim to pressure from Moscow against joining the EU. Ms. Zourabichvili, who holds a mostly ceremonial position, has urged the United States and EU to support the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials in Washington and Brussels have urged a full investigation of the election, while the Kremlin has rejected the accusations of interference.

Many Georgians viewed the parliamentary election as a pivotal referendum on the country’s effort to join the EU. The EU suspended Georgia’s membership application process indefinitely because of its passage in June of a Russian-style “foreign influence law.”

Georgia begins investigating its disputed election amid Opposition questions probe

Lawmakers from several EU nations attended Monday’s (November 11, 2024) rally in a show of solidarity with protesters.

“Somebody is trying to take your freedom, somebody is trying to take your democracy, your country, your membership in EU and NATO,” Zygimantas Pavilionis, a Lithuanian parliament member, said at the rally. “Don’t give up. Fight for your freedom, fight for your democracy, fight for your country , fight for your membership in EU and NATO.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US