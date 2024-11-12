Thousands rally in Georgia to question the vote and demand a new election

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied Monday (November 11, 2024) in Georgia’s capital in continuing protests against the ruling party's declared victory in the October 26 parliamentary election amid allegations that Russia helped rig the vote.

The protesters waved Georgian and European Union flags and gathered outside the Georgian parliament. They demanded a new parliamentary election under international supervision and an investigation into the alleged election fraud.

Giorgi Vashadze, leader of Unity National Movement Coalition, vowed that the opposition will “fight until the end.”

“Elections were massively rigged, that is why we don’t recognize election results," he said. "Our goal is new elections, our goal is to form the new government, which will drive Georgia to European integration.”

Opposition leaders have vowed to boycott sessions of parliament and hold regular protests until their demands are met.

The Central Election Commission said the governing Georgian Dream party won about 54% of the vote. Its leaders have rejected the opposition claims of vote fraud.

European election observers said the election took place in a “divisive” atmosphere marked by instances of bribery, double voting and physical violence.

The opposition has accused Georgian Dream, which was established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia, of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow. It has recently adopted laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who has rejected the official results, says Georgia has fallen victim to pressure from Moscow against joining the EU. Ms. Zourabichvili, who holds a mostly ceremonial position, has urged the United States and EU to support the demonstrations.

Officials in Washington and Brussels have urged a full investigation of the election, while the Kremlin has rejected the accusations of interference.

Many Georgians viewed the parliamentary election as a pivotal referendum on the country’s effort to join the EU. The EU suspended Georgia’s membership application process indefinitely because of its passage in June of a Russian-style “foreign influence law.”

Lawmakers from several EU nations attended Monday’s (November 11, 2024) rally in a show of solidarity with protesters.

“Somebody is trying to take your freedom, somebody is trying to take your democracy, your country, your membership in EU and NATO,” Zygimantas Pavilionis, a Lithuanian parliament member, said at the rally. “Don’t give up. Fight for your freedom, fight for your democracy, fight for your country , fight for your membership in EU and NATO.”