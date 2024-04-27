GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and protesters rally against gendered violence in Australia, calling for stronger laws and national emergency response

April 27, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Sydney

Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the funeral for Faraz Tahir at Masjid Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney, Australia April 26, 2024. Security guard Faraz Tahir was one of the six victims killed at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13 in a mass stabbing attack. The other five victims were all women.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the funeral for Faraz Tahir at Masjid Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney, Australia April 26, 2024. Security guard Faraz Tahir was one of the six victims killed at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13 in a mass stabbing attack. The other five victims were all women. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Violence against women is an "epidemic" in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on April 27, as thousands attended rallies in Sydney and other major Australian cities urging tougher laws on gendered violence.

The rallies were spurred by a wave of violence against women that the government says has seen a woman killed every four days this year. The rallies also followed a mass stabbing in Sydney this month that killed six people, including five women.

Protesters demanding stronger criminal laws gathered in Sydney, capital of New South Wales state, for a rally and then a march that closed city streets. Some protesters carried signs that read "Respect" and "No More Violence".

In South Australia's capital Adelaide, it was estimated around 3,000 people rallied at the city's parliament building.

Sydney stabbing attack | Police in Australia identify attacker who killed six people

Prime Minister Albanese said he would be part of a rally in the national capital Canberra on April 28.

"I will walk with women across Australia to say enough is enough," Mr. Albanese said on social media platform X.

"Violence against women is an epidemic. We must do better."

Photo: X/ @AlboMP

Photo: X/ @AlboMP

In Adelaide, Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said "a national emergency response" was needed to tackle the issue.

"Women are sick and tired of being told 'yes it's bad but there's not much we can do,'" Ms. Hanson-Young said, according to a spokesperson.

Similar protests were scheduled across the weekend in State capitals Perth, Western Australia; Melbourne, Victoria; Hobart, Tasmania; and Brisbane, Queensland.

Gender-based violence is an ongoing issue in Australia, a nation of 26 million. In 2021, tens of thousands rallied over allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in some of the nation's highest political offices.

