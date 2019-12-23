Thousands protest in Iraq

Thousands took to the streets in Iraq’s capital and across the south Sunday to protest against Iran’s kingmaking influence as the latest deadline for choosing a new Prime Minister loomed.

Anti-government rallies have rocked Baghdad and the Shiite-majority south since October 1, with demonstrators calling for a complete overhaul of a regime they deem corrupt, inefficient and overly beholden to Tehran.

“The revolution continues!” shouted one demonstrator at a protest encampment in central Diwaniyah.

Sunday marks the latest deadline — already pushed back twice by President Barham Saleh — for Parliament to choose a new premier to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi, who tendered his administration’s resignation last month.

Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi on Sunday travelled to Arbil, capital of the Kurdish autonomous region in northern Iraq, to discuss who could become the next premier, the presidency there said.

Officials say Iran wants to install Qusay al-Suhail, who served as Higher Education Minister in the government of Mr. Abdel Mahdi.

“This is exactly what we oppose — Iranian control over our country,” said 24-year-old student Houeida.