Thousands in Dhaka rally against France

02 November 2020 22:36 IST

At least 50,000 people took part on Monday in the biggest demonstration yet in Bangladesh over French President Emmanuel Macron’s defence of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, police said.

A rally which started at Bangladesh’s biggest mosque was stopped from getting close to the French Embassy, where security has been stepped up. Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the protest. Protesters called for boycott of French products and chanted “No defamation of the Prophet”.

