International

Thousands in Dhaka rally against France

At least 50,000 people took part on Monday in the biggest demonstration yet in Bangladesh over French President Emmanuel Macron’s defence of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, police said.

A rally which started at Bangladesh’s biggest mosque was stopped from getting close to the French Embassy, where security has been stepped up. Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the protest. Protesters called for boycott of French products and chanted “No defamation of the Prophet”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2020 10:36:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/thousands-in-dhaka-rally-against-france/article33005942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY