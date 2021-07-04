International

Thousands in Brazil join anti-Bolsonaro protests

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Saturday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces an investigation over an allegedly corrupt COVID-19 vaccine deal.

It was the third day of demonstrations against the government, which is also confronting mounting pressure from a parliamentary inquiry into its handling of the pandemic that has claimed over 5,00,000 lives in the country.

Lima Mendes, a 47-year-old physician taking part in a Rio de Janeiro protest, squarely blamed the government for the high death toll. “This government has killed more than 5,00,000 people... ,” she said.

In its first two months of hearings, the parliamentary panel of inquiry focused on the government’s delays in ordering vaccine supplies.

The inquiry took a sudden turn, however, after a Health Ministry official, Luis Ricardo Miranda, said he had faced “atypical, excessive” pressure to approve the purchase of three million doses of the Indian-made Covaxin vaccine at a cost far higher than for other vaccines.


