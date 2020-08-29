Thousands gather in Lincoln Memorial after Kenosha shooting

Demonstrators decry ‘two systems of justice’ in the U.S.

Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. famously laid out a vision for harmony between white and Black people 57 years ago, his son issued a sobering reminder about the persistence of police brutality and racist violence targeting Black Americans.

“We must never forget the American nightmare of racist violence exemplified when Emmett Till was murdered on this day in 1955, and the criminal justice system failed to convict his killers,” said Martin Luther King III, speaking to thousands who gathered on Friday to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Even in the midst of the pandemic, many felt compelled to join civil rights advocates in Washington to highlight a scourge of police and vigilante violence that gave way to what many feel is an overdue reckoning on racial injustice.

They gathered following another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man — this time, Jacob Blake, 29, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday — sparking demonstrations and violence that left two dead.