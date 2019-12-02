International

Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire: civil defence statement

Thousands of foreign labourers live in wretched conditions in private farms in the Jordan Valley, a fertile vegetable and fruit growing area.

Thirteen Pakistanis, including eight children, died when a fire swept through their makeshift dwellings in a farming estate in the Jordan Valley, Jordan's civil defence said.

There were three other injuries in the fire that broke out after midnight that initial signs showed could have been an electrical fire, civil defence spokesman Iyad al Amre said in a statement.

