Thirteen killed as tropical storm Nalgae lashes southern Philippines

“Ten of the dead were from the flood-hit town of Datu Blah Sinsuat on Mindanao island, Naguib Sinarimbo, the spokesman and civil defence chief for the regional government,” said.

AFP Cotabato (Philippines)
October 28, 2022 11:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents trapped inside a gym in the town of Upi in Maguindanao province, southern Philippines, which was flooded after heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Nalgae. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

“Landslips and flooding killed 13 people as heavy rain from an approaching tropical storm lashed the southern Philippines on October 28,” a disaster official said.

“Ten of the dead were from the flood-hit town of Datu Blah Sinsuat on Mindanao island, Naguib Sinarimbo, the spokesman and civil defence chief for the regional government,” told AFP.

“Rescuers in rubber boats retrieved another three bodies in the neighbouring town of Datu Odin Sinsuat as they combed the flooded areas around Cotabato city,” Sinarimbo said. “We’re hoping the toll will end there,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rescue teams including military units were also checking other areas where flooding and landslips had been reported.

Heavy rain began late Thursday in the impoverished region, which is under Muslim self-rule after decades of separatist armed rebellion. The state weather office in Manila said it was partly caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, far to the northeast.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nalgae was headed towards the northern Philippines, where the civil defence office said nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from flood- and landslips-prone areas ahead of an expected landfall on Saturday or Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Philippines
natural disasters
avalanche/landslide
flood
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app