Thieves raid Sao Paulo airport terminal, flee with gold

(Photo for reresentation purpose only): Gold bars are displayed at the headquarters of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation in Tokyo January 9, 2008.

Guarulhos airport operator said the thieves hauled away gold destined for Zurich and New York by using two cars that looked like police patrol vehicles.

Eight armed men carried out a sophisticated heist at Sao Paulo’s main international airport and managed to escape with some 750 kilos (750,000 grams) of precious metals, airport authorities said Thursday.

Guarulhos airport operator said the thieves hauled away gold destined for Zurich and New York by using two cars that looked like police patrol vehicles. They also dressed as officers, covered their faces and carried long weapons before making their getaway, according to security camera footage shown on Globo TV.

The television outlet said the vehicles were later abandoned in Jardim Pantanal, a neighborhood located 20 km from the airport.

The airport operator said there were no shootings or injuries during the assault and flights continue to operate normally.

