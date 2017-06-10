International

Theresa May’s two key aides quit following U.K. general election

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nick Timothy, May's co-chief of staff, and Fiona Hill resign after the Conservative Party failed to win a majority

British Prime Minister Theresa May's top two aides quit on Saturday after her Conservative Party failed to win a majority in the general election.

Nick Timothy, May's co-chief of staff, said on the Conservative Home website that he stepped down on Friday, while the BBC reported that Fiona Hill had also quit.

“The reason for the disappointing result was not the absence of support for Theresa May and the Conservatives but an unexpected surge in support for Labour,” Timothy wrote.

“I take responsibility for my part in this election campaign, which was the oversight of our policy programme. In particular, I regret the decision not to include in the manifesto a ceiling as well as a floor in our proposal to help meet the increasing cost of social care,” he added.

