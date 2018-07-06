Theresa May seeks to unite warring Cabinet

British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Friday seek to finally unite her warring Ministers behind a Brexit plan and unblock negotiations with the EU, amid warnings she is running out of time to get a deal.

Less than nine months before Britain leaves the bloc, Ms. May’s government has yet to set out exactly what it wants amid some very public splits about how much it will align with the EU’s rules.

The lack of progress has frustrated European leaders, who are stepping up preparations in case there is no agreement at all, and businesses who are being increasingly vocal about the risks to jobs and investment. Ms. May hopes to finally settle the issue during a day-long Cabinet meeting at Chequers, the 16th-century manor house that serves as her official country retreat, before publishing a detailed blueprint for Brexit next week.

Details of her plan leaked to the press would keep Britain half-in, half-out of the European single market and Brexit hardliners in Parliament have voiced strong opposition.