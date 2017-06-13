Theresa May apologises to party MPs for election ‘mess’

British Prime Minister Theresa May took the blame for the Conservatives’ disastrous performance in last week’s election as she faced her party’s angry MPs on Monday, seeking to ward off any challenge to her leadership.

“I got us into this mess, and I’m going to get us out,” Ms. May told Conservatives MPs during a crunch meeting in Westminster.

Conservatives unexpectedly lost their majority in parliament in Thursday’s snap vote, causing political chaos ahead of Brexit talks with the European Union set to start next week and prompting calls — from within her own party — for her resignation.

But one MP present at the meeting said there was no discussion of a leadership contest, adding “she’s won, she’s got to be prime minister”.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson, who was reported by British media to be lining up a leadership bid, insisted Ms. May should stay.

“The people of Britain have had a bellyful of promises and politicking,” he wrote in The Sun tabloid. “Now is the time for delivery — and Theresa May is the right person to continue that vital work.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster is due to see May on Tuesday for crunch talks, which could force the delay of the government’s presentation of its legislative programme to parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, due on June 19.

“Obviously until we have that we can’t agree the final details of the Queen’s Speech,” said Ms. May’s deputy Damian Green, referring to a an agreement with the DUP.

‘Walk away’ with no deal

Brexit minister David Davis insisted the government still aimed to take Britain out of the EU single market.

“The reason for leaving the single market is because we want to take back control of our borders, they’re not compatible,” he told BBC radio.

He also said the government would “walk away” with no deal if talks broke down on ending Britain’s four-decade membership of the European bloc.

But Ruth Davidson, the pro-EU leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, called on May to “reopen” the government’s Brexit plans.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said May’s government lacked the credibility necessary for Brexit talks and should delay the negotiations.

“The idea that the UK led by this prime minister and this government can just blunder into negotiations starting one week today, I just don’t think it’s a credible proposition,” she told reporters in London.