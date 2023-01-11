"There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy," Zelenskyy at Golden Globes speech

January 11, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday appeared virtually at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony to say that "there will be no third World War" as the tide is changing in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

At Hollywood's 80th Golden Globe Awards, which was telecast live, Mr. Zelenskyy said "The first World War claimed millions of lives. The second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy." "Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land" with the help of the free world, he said. "It is now 2023; the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning," Mr. Zelenskyy said. "And it is already clear who will win," said the Ukrainian President.

At the beginning of his address, Mr. Zelenskyy pointed out that the award show originated in 1943 when World War II was nearing its end and it was clear who would win but there were still some battles to be fought. "The awards were born at a special time. The second World War wasn't over yet, but the tide was turned all knew who would win. There were still battles and tears ahead. It was then that the Golden Globe Awards appeared to honor the best performers of 1943."

He thanked those who supported the freedom of Ukraine, saying "our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live, for the right to love" is unifying. The audience cheered when President Zelenskyy announced his projected victory. He concluded, "We will make it together with a whole, free world, and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day— the day of our victory. Slava Ukraini."

Mr. Zelenskyy was introduced by actor-director Sean Penn, best known for his Academy Award-winning performances in 2003's "Mystic River" and 2008's "Milk." The "Gaslit" star met with Mr. Zelenskyy in Kyiv this past November to express his support for the war-torn country, where he had been filming a documentary for Vice Studios earlier in the year.

"From the other-worldly courage of young Iranians rising up," Mr. Penn said to the crowd. "To the ever-persevering women's movement of Afghanistan. We are reminded, in no uncertain terms, that the freedom to dream is not simply a human luxury but rather a human need that must be fought and sacrificed for. If the freedom to dream were a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear's most honed tip."

As a gift, Mr. Penn had given Mr. Zelenskyy one of his Oscar trophies in an exchange that was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In return, Mr. Penn received an Order of Merit honouring his passionate solidarity with Ukraine.

Mr. Zelenskyy's Golden Globes appearance comes one week after the White House committed to sending $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine and adjacent NATO countries— the largest assistance package to date from the US amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last year Mr. Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys appearing virtually from a bunker and continues to speak at public events advocating for his country in its fight against Russia.