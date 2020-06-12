A row has broken out in Germany over the term “race” in the country’s Constitution. Paragraph three in Germany’s Basic Law states that “no person shall be favoured or disfavoured because of sex, parentage, race, language, homeland and origin, faith or religious or political opinions.”

But the Green party this week took aim at the word “race”, pushing for a change to the Constitution in place since 1949 as a bulwark against dictatorships like the Nazi regime. “There are no ‘races’. There are human beings,” said Green party co-leader Robert Habeck, noting that a “strong sign” against racism would be to remove the term.

Backing the call, Germany’s commissioner for combatting anti-Semitism Felix Klein said: “The term race is a social construct that is designed to devalue and to discriminate against people.”

The far-left Linke party and the business-friendly FDP have all lined up behind the push, with some critics of the term calling for it to be replaced with words like “ethnic origin”.

Even Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives have broken a silence on the subject to voice openness to look at the issue.