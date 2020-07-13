Watch | Inside Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

All that glitters is gold in this 5-star hotel in Vietnam. Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake claims to be the world's first gold-plated hotel.

Almost everything in the hotel is plated in 24-carat gold. Everything from the lobby to the cutlery. The bathrooms feature bathtubs and even toilets of gold.

The hotel overlooks the Giang Vo Lake. It boasts of a gold-plated infinity pool on the roof. The 25-storey hotel cost approximately $200 million to build. Rooms at Dolce start at $250 per night.