The woman who will rule Austria till elections

Austria has its first woman Chancellor. After the coalition government of the far-right Freedom Party and the conservative Austrian People’s Party, led by Sebastian Kurz, collapsed amid a corruption scandal, President Alexander Van der Bellen appointed Brigitte Bierlein, 69, as the interim Chancellor until elections are held in September.

Last week, Ms. Bierlein and her Ministers were sworn in by President Van der Bellen. Before her appointment, Ms. Bierlein served as president of Austria’s Constitutional Court. She was the first woman to reach that post. Ms. Bierlein has never been a member of any party. However, it is reported that she has close ties with both the Freedom Party and the People’s Party. In her career as a jurist, Ms. Bierlein took the biggest steps under two far-right and conservative coalitions. In 2002, when the conservatives were in power, Ms. Bierlein was appointed as vice-president of the Constitutional Court. Her last promotion took place last year when Mr. Kurz was Chancellor.

For the same reason, some are not happy about her appointment as Chancellor. Thomas Schmidinger, a left-wing political scientist from Vienna, described Ms. Bierlein as a “right-wing conservative”, and said anything else would have been unrealistic considering the current majorities. “There are people who celebrate it [the appointment] because the Chancellor is a woman. Somehow I can understand that a right-wing conservative woman is still better as a taboo-buster than a right-wing conservative man,” Mr. Schmidinger wrote on Facebook.

While the new Chancellor’s political positions are still being discussed, she appears to be taking some steps to reverse some of the former government’s decisions. For example, she stated that she considers the headscarf ban problematic. Shortly before its collapse, the government of Mr. Kurz had banned Islamic headscarfs from primary schools while allowing the headgears of Jews, Sikhs and other minorities. Ms. Bierlein might reverse this decision, according to some reports.

“I think it’s difficult to find the new Chancellor’s political positions in a classical left-and-right scheme. It is said that she is well connected with politicians from the People’s Party and the Freedom Party. If that is true, it would be a surprise if she stands up against the headscarf ban,” said Mohammad Elias, a teacher from the city of Innsbruck. He also believes that such a position would differentiate her from other politicians, and especially from her predecessor. “It would be a desirable characteristic as a jurist and Chancellor. Last but not least, it was totally lacking in the case of former Chancellor Kurz, who regularly changed his political views just to satisfy his electorate.”

Most of the new Ministers are linked to mainstream political parties although they were introduced as “experts” who will continue in the posts till elections. Ms. Bierlein herself can be the country’s Chancellor for a limited time. It’s possible that Mr. Kurz could return as Chancellor after the elections. It is already clear that he will lead again the conservative People’s Party. His main opponent is Pamela Rendi-Wagner from the Social Democratic Party. In the recent European elections, the Social Democrats gained just 23% of the votes, while the conservatives took the first place with more than 34% votes.

Team’s qualities

“Sebastian Kurz is a dangerous politician. He knows how to play his game, and I would not be surprised if we see him again very soon at the helm,” said Matthias Seidl, a law student from Innsbruck. Regarding Ms. Bierlein’s appointment, he believes that too much attention is being given to her gender: “Everyone talks about her gender. Yes, it is historical, but we should also focus on her and her team’s qualities. After the corruption scandal with the Freedom Party, Austria is totally embarrassed on the world stage. This needs to change soon.”

Peter Münch from the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German daily that revealed the corruption scandal, believes the interim government can be considered as a “good deed”. However, he added that Ms. Bierlein’s government should focus on administration instead of policy-shaping. Such a move might also become a prime example for the new elected government.

(Emran Feroz is a journalist based in Stuttgart, Germany.)