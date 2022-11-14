  1. Sreeja Jaiswal on the smokescreen around private climate finance, and why grant-based and concessional international public climate finance will continue to play a key role in addressing the needs and the priorities of developing countries.
  2. Vivek Katju on the tempting apple of Ukraine mediation and the risks for India: If undertaken in the wake of the West’s visible encouragement, India’s mediation efforts could not only fail but also expose the true extent of its global influence, he writes.
  3. Suhasini Haidar on how the lack of a global consensus is derailing counter-terror diplomacy, and the hard reality for India facing a future of counter terrorism cooperation that is going to be less cooperative.
  4. Happymon Jacob on the age of minimalism in India-Pakistan ties and the “cold peace” between the neighbours with no political will for any grand relationship, grand gestures or grand outreach.
  5. Dinakar Peri on India’s concerns about the rising presence of Chinese fishing vessels in the Indian Ocean, with more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels monitored in the Indian Ocean in the first half of this year, according to the Indian Navy, even as illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing continues to rise beyond India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).