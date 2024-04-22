ADVERTISEMENT

The View From India | Israel, Iran back off from a regional war, for now

April 22, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated April 23, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Stanly Johny
Stanly Johny

The remains of a rocket booster that, according to Israeli authorities critically injured a 7-year-old girl, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, near Arad, Israel, April 14, 2024.

(These article is part of the View From India newsletter curated by The Hindu’s foreign affairs experts. To get the newsletter in your inbox every Monday, subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 19, five days after Iran launched an unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel, Tel Aviv struck a base in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, unnamed American and Israeli officials told the U.S. media. Iran’s April 14 attack, involving over 300 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, was a retaliation against an attack on its embassy complex on April 1 in which seven IRGC officers, including two senior Generals, were killed. Israeli leadership had vowed to respond to the Iranian attack, despite growing calls from its allies in the West for restraint. On April 19, Iranian state media reported explosions in Isfahan but ruled out any foreign attack. Israel did not publicly acknowledge that it carried out attack inside Iran. Its government remained tight-lipped while the only public response was from Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right Minister, who left a one-word post on X, calling the attack ‘feeble’. U.S. officials spoke to the media only anonymously. In a public comment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was not involved in any retaliatory strike without confirming or dismissing reports that Israel carried out a strike inside Iran.

Compared to the massive barrage of the Iranian strike, Israel’s reported attack was largely symbolic. And by not claiming the attack, Israel offered an off-ramp to Iran. When Iranian officials dismissed reports an Israeli attack inside its territory, they actually took the de-escalation path. Both sides do not want a full-blown war, at least for now. The Biden administration reportedly worked behind the scene to avoid a regional war. According to the U.S. media, Israel carried out the April 1 bombing of Iran’s embassy complex in Damascus without prior consultation with the U.S. Immediately after Iran’s attack, Biden officials told the media that the President informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. would not join any Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran. Mr. Biden’s argument was that Israeli, American, British, French and Jordanian defence systems and aircraft had intercepted “99%” of Iranian projectiles. Mr. Biden asked Mr. Netanyahu “to take the win” and do not escalate the crisis into a regional war, which is not in America’s interest. This practically limited Mr. Netanyahu’s options. The challenge before him was to retaliate without escalation. And that’s what he did with the symbolic strike with a path towards de-escalation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it doesn’t mean that the pre-April 1 status quo in the Iran-Israel shadow war can continue. In fact, the message from Tehran, when it launched a direct attack on Israel, was that it wanted to alter the status quo which allowed Israel to attack Iranian interests in Syria and Lebanon cost-free. Iran wanted to make it costly for Israel. Mr. Netanyahu, probably under American pressure or due to other strategic challenges he is facing today, backed off from hitting Iran hard. But does that mean that he would stop targeting Iranian interests in Syria? Rolling back Iran’s influence in its immediate neighbourhood has been a security priority for Israeli governments. If Israel continues to attack IRGC commanders in Syria, can Iran ignore them, especially after it launched such a heavy attack on Israel over the killing of IRGC officers? So the fault lines remain intact in the shadow war, even though both sides have backed off from the brink, for now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Big win for Muizzu

Maldives’ ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) has secured a big win in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, giving President Mohamed Muizzu, who came to power last year on an anti-India campaign plank, significant control over the legislature. The leader, who wanted Indian military out of the island nation, has pledged to elevate strategic ties with China. Six political parties and several independent groups had fielded some 368 candidates for the 93 seats in Parliament or the People’s Majlis. The PNC, according to local media, was headed for a “super majority” in Parliament, with a likely win in nearly 60 out of the 93 seats, my colleague Meera Srinivasan reports. The Maldivian Parliament was earlier controlled by the Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). The results appear to have strengthened the President’s hands.

The top five

1. Israel, a two-state solution, some recent perceptions

ADVERTISEMENT

Writings and official Israeli assertions offer an idea of what ‘a Jewish national home’ and a long-standing dispute constitute, writes Hamid Ansari

2. A world in disarray, a concern about the future

The absence of leaders who command influence across the world, new alliances, economic issues and the progress of current technologies are some of the factors, writes M.K. Narayanan.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. India’s Arctic imperative

While the Indian government seems keen to benefit from seabed mining and resource exploitation in the Arctic, it ought to unequivocally back a sustainable mode of extraction, write Abhijit Singh and Adreas Osthagen.

4. Lawrence Wong | Designated successor

ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore’s new leader is now tasked with fortifying the ruling party’s walls and earning back the trust of the public that took a hit by scandals before next year’s general elections, writes Saumya Kalia.

5. Priyamvada Natarajan | Universe’s cartographer

The Coimbatore-born astrophysicist, whose works on black holes won global recognition, is on TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2024, writes Arkatapa Basu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

The View From India | Israel, Iran back off from a regional war, for now

Stanly Johny
You're in this story

The View From India | Isolating Israel

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Why did the Islamic State attack Russia?

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Tricks of trade diplomacy

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Realpolitik of a Maoist

Stanly Johny

The View From India | Unending brutality

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | How does India look at the Ukraine war?

Stanly Johny

View From India | When India’s quiet diplomacy won

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | What’s next in Pakistan after the elections?

Stanly Johny

View From India | The persisting Maldives challenge

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | The arc of conflict is widening in West Asia

Stanly Johny

View From India | Regional anarchy

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | What’s happening in India-Maldives ties?

Stanly Johny

View From India | India’s Maldives challenge

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | New year, new uncertainties for Indian diplomacy

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | A crisis of humanity

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Did COP28 fail the world?

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | Facing climate risks

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Glitches in India-US ties over an ‘assassination plot’

Stanly Johny

View From India | India’s evolving stand on the Israel-Hamas war

Ananth Krishnan
View From India

Taking sides in times of crisis

Meera Srinivasan
View From India

2+2 is 5 for warming India-U.S. ties

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | What’s America’s policy towards Israel-Palestine?

Stanly Johny

View From India | What is India’s Palestine position?

Stanly Johny

View From India | India walks the line on the Israel-Hamas war 

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | A deadly escalation 

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Dispute in the South China Sea 

Stanly Johny

View From India | Debrief time 

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Five takeaways from the G20 summit

Stanly Johny

View From India | India’s China hurdle at the G-20

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | Will India’s frozen ties with China see a thaw?

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Domestic unrest ahead of a global summit

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Crisis in Israel; terror in Pakistan

Stanly Johny

The View from India | The French Connection

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Why the U.S. is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Stanly Johny

The View from India | What a weakened Putin means for India-Russia relations

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Warm embrace, elevated ties

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The significance of Blinken’s China visit

Stanly Johny

View from India | Spotlight Indo-US

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A growing India-China divide in South Asia

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | The reign of Erdogan continues

Stanly Johny

The View From India | The importance of Modi’s Indo-Pacific Tour

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Chaos in Pakistan

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Bilateral troubles at a multilateral forum

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s message to China

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Two Generals, power hunger, and strife: An escalating crisis in Sudan

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | What’s Mohammed bin Salman up to?

Stanly Johny

The View From India | What AUKUS means for India

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Two West Asias

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Indian diplomacy’s Khalistan problem

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Xi all the way

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | No consensus on Ukraine at G20

Stanly Johny

The View from India | A divided world, one year after the Russia-Ukraine war

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Global gaze, uproar at home

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Will the Adani crisis impact India’s neighbourhood diplomacy?

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | How India is helping Turkey and Syria

Ananth Krishnan

The View From India | The coming escalation of the Ukraine war

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s helping hand for Sri Lanka

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Batting for the Global South in an uncertain year

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | China reopens its borders

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Riveting political drama next door

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | War of words and border clashes 

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | In Iran, the regime escalates

Stanly Johny

The View from India | China’s COVID trap

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Court thy neighbours 

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Global concerns mount over the Ukraine war

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Do poll defeats always mean ideological shifts?

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A Rishi in 10 Downing Street

Stanly Johny

The View from India | What Xi Jinping’s Congress means for India

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | The era of Xi Jinping

Stanly Johny

The View from India | All is not well with the Indian economy

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | India’s stand on the Ukraine conflict

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | India’s Reforms Push at the U.N.

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | A summit in Samarkand; a retreat from Kharkiv

Stanly Johny

The View From India | ‘End of an era’

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A stark reminder of climate emergency

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | How India looks at the Ukraine and Taiwan crises

Stanly Johny

The View from India | One year of Taliban rule

Ananth Krishnan

The View From India | Navigating Taiwan controversy, China ties

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The Taiwan Strait crisis

Stanly Johny

The View from India | A Chinese ship comes to Sri Lanka

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Highway plans, border tensions

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Gota flees home

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Sri Lanka’s Endless Crisis

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Global posture vs domestic reality 

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A BRICS summit in the time of war

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s ties with China, two years after Galwan

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | U.S. weighs in on Chinese activity in eastern Ladakh

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Hate speech and foreign policy

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s Tokyo Takeaways from the Quad Summit

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | All eyes on the Quad

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The fall of Mahinda

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s outreach to Europe

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The message from Raisina

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | The fall of Mariupol

Stanly Johny

The View From India | The India U.S. “2+2” Tango

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Turbulent neighbourhood

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | War in Ukraine, turmoil in Pakistan and crisis in Sri Lanka

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Wang Yi comes to India

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | India under pressure

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Misfired missile

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Caught in a conflict

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | From blurry signs of peace to a full-fledged war 

Meera Srinivasan
Newsletter

The View From India | The Quad’s message to China

Ananth Krishnan

The Quad’s message to China

Stanly Johny

Related Topics

Israel / Iran / war

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US