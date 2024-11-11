ADVERTISEMENT

And Trump is back!
Premium

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:21 am IST

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump | Photo Credit: AP

(This article is part of the View From India newsletter curated by The Hindu’s foreign affairs experts. To get the newsletter in your inbox every Monday, subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

After what pollsters and commentators confidently and repeatedly called a close contest to the White House, we saw Republican candidate Donald Trump win the Presidency of the United States, decisively beating his chief rival and Democrat Kamala Harris. Mr. Trump had garnered the 270 electoral college votes required for victory by early Wednesday, and now has a likely final total of 312 votes to Ms. Harris’s 226.

The outcome of the U.S. elections has sparked varied analyses – right from the very lazy, reductive “people are racist or stupid” to the more compelling arguments about why the Democratic Party could not appeal to a wide section of voters, especially the working class, and how Mr. Trump’s campaign might have spoken to those sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” said Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate that the Democratic Party has twice rejected for his leftist ideas. One may disagree with his political ideology, but his reading of the election outcome is hardly off the mark. Multiple surveys show that Mr. Trump’s victory was in good measure fuelled by the support of the working class and racial minorities in an election that saw economic concerns dominate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Our readers who followed the coverage of our Washington DC Correspondent Sriram Lakshman and former DC-based colleague Varghese George over the last few weeks would be familiar with the complex story that is the US election. Through ground reporting and analysis, they neatly unpacked the political terrain, the many diverse sections of voters, and their pre-occupations.

So, what does the outcome tell us? Sriram Lakshman’s comprehensive take - ‘Election 2024: Trump’s victory and the path ahead for the U.S.’ has all you need to know about the poll outcome. Watch here.

ADVERTISEMENT

In effect, what the ruling establishments of both Republican and Democratic parties had tried to dismiss as an inconsequential disturbance in American politics has turned out to be a powerful political movement that returned Donald Trump to the White House, writes Varghese George. Read this profile of the movement that backed Mr. Trump titled ‘Revenge of the dispossessed’, to appreciate why many Americans wanted to ‘Make America Great Again’ through Mr. Trump.

All the same, “While the ‘MAGA movement’ has most certainly seen a powerful revival in the outcome of the 2024 election, the rules-based international order founded on the bedrock of universal rights and liberal values is far from dead. When the personality cult of Mr. Trump ebbs in 2028, there will have to be a reckoning,” The Hindu’s Editorial ‘Rein in the darkness: On a second term for Donald Trump’ argued.

The Hindu’s coverage of the elections tried to bring our readers a 360 degree-view of what the polls mean for Americans and the rest of the world — read Narayan Lakshman on ‘Surviving the messiah’, Suhasini Haidar on ‘What Trump 2.0 means for India and South Asia’, Stanly Johny on ‘A West Asia under Donald Trump’ and Kunal Shankar on ‘A win that will affect the global economy’. Srinivasan Ramani did some number crunching to help us make sense of the data around the polls across the States. Our team also came together online for this sharp discussion. Do tell us what you thought of our coverage across platforms!

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 5 stories we are reading this week:

1. Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden - Joan Sony Cherian profiles the first female Chief of Staff to the U.S. President

2. War, news, and Trump - Varghese George on U.S. mainstream media being caught in the whirlwind of domestic politics

3. Distant neighbours: India and Pakistan seem incapable of normal sporting ties, says The Hindu Editorial

4. All eyes on Baku and the climate finance goal – by Vibha Dhawan and Shailly Kedia

5. Rajiv Bhatia writes on The BRICS journey gaining heft while in transition

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

The View From India

And Trump is back!

Meera Srinivasan
You're in this story
The View from India

A fierce battle for the White House

Meera Srinivasan
The View From India

What’s next for Israel and Iran?

Stanly Johny
The View From India

India and Canada: A diplomatic storm

Stanly Johny
The View From India

Countdown to U.S. elections

Meera Srinivasan
The View from India

A year of war on Gaza

Stanly Johny
The View From India

Did Zelenskyy’s Kursk gamble backfire?

Stanly Johny
The View From India

The churn in Bangladesh

Meera Srinivasan
The View From India

Israel-Hezbollah: Retaliation without escalation

Stanly Johny
View From India

Lessons from the region

Meera Srinivasan
View From India

What’s next for Bangladesh?

Stanly Johny
View From India

West Asia on the edge  

Meera Srinivasan
The View from India

Is all well in Indo-U.S. partnership?

Stanly Johny
The View from India

Bangladesh: Crushing student protests

Meera Srinivasan
The View From India

What’s next for America after Trump shooting?

Stanly Johny
The View from India

A season of polls

Meera Srinivasan
The View From India

When Modi goes to Moscow

Stanly Johny
The View From India

Neighbourhood projects first

Meera Srinivasan
The View From India

Why India refused to back the Ukraine summit statement

Stanly Johny
The View From India

Neighbours watch as India’s coalition government takes charge

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | What’s next for Trump after conviction?

Stanly Johny

The View From India | Stubborn, irrational, isolated

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Iran after Ebrahim Raisi

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Are Maldives and India patching up

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Why truce remains elusive in Gaza

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Campus protests rock US

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Israel, Iran back off from a regional war, for now

Stanly Johny

The View From India | Isolating Israel

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Why did the Islamic State attack Russia?

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Tricks of trade diplomacy

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Realpolitik of a Maoist

Stanly Johny

The View From India | Unending brutality

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | How does India look at the Ukraine war?

Stanly Johny

View From India | When India’s quiet diplomacy won

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | What’s next in Pakistan after the elections?

Stanly Johny

View From India | The persisting Maldives challenge

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | The arc of conflict is widening in West Asia

Stanly Johny

View From India | Regional anarchy

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | What’s happening in India-Maldives ties?

Stanly Johny

View From India | India’s Maldives challenge

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | New year, new uncertainties for Indian diplomacy

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | A crisis of humanity

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Did COP28 fail the world?

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | Facing climate risks

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Glitches in India-US ties over an ‘assassination plot’

Stanly Johny

View From India | India’s evolving stand on the Israel-Hamas war

Ananth Krishnan
View From India

Taking sides in times of crisis

Meera Srinivasan
View From India

2+2 is 5 for warming India-U.S. ties

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | What’s America’s policy towards Israel-Palestine?

Stanly Johny

View From India | What is India’s Palestine position?

Stanly Johny

View From India | India walks the line on the Israel-Hamas war 

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | A deadly escalation 

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Dispute in the South China Sea 

Stanly Johny

View From India | Debrief time 

Meera Srinivasan

View From India | Five takeaways from the G20 summit

Stanly Johny

View From India | India’s China hurdle at the G-20

Ananth Krishnan

View From India | Will India’s frozen ties with China see a thaw?

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Domestic unrest ahead of a global summit

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Crisis in Israel; terror in Pakistan

Stanly Johny

The View from India | The French Connection

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Why the U.S. is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Stanly Johny

The View from India | What a weakened Putin means for India-Russia relations

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Warm embrace, elevated ties

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The significance of Blinken’s China visit

Stanly Johny

View from India | Spotlight Indo-US

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A growing India-China divide in South Asia

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | The reign of Erdogan continues

Stanly Johny

The View From India | The importance of Modi’s Indo-Pacific Tour

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Chaos in Pakistan

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Bilateral troubles at a multilateral forum

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s message to China

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Two Generals, power hunger, and strife: An escalating crisis in Sudan

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | What’s Mohammed bin Salman up to?

Stanly Johny

The View From India | What AUKUS means for India

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Two West Asias

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Indian diplomacy’s Khalistan problem

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Xi all the way

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | No consensus on Ukraine at G20

Stanly Johny

The View from India | A divided world, one year after the Russia-Ukraine war

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Global gaze, uproar at home

Meera Srinivasan

The View From India | Will the Adani crisis impact India’s neighbourhood diplomacy?

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | How India is helping Turkey and Syria

Ananth Krishnan

The View From India | The coming escalation of the Ukraine war

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s helping hand for Sri Lanka

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Batting for the Global South in an uncertain year

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | China reopens its borders

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Riveting political drama next door

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | War of words and border clashes 

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | In Iran, the regime escalates

Stanly Johny

The View from India | China’s COVID trap

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Court thy neighbours 

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Global concerns mount over the Ukraine war

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Do poll defeats always mean ideological shifts?

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A Rishi in 10 Downing Street

Stanly Johny

The View from India | What Xi Jinping’s Congress means for India

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | The era of Xi Jinping

Stanly Johny

The View from India | All is not well with the Indian economy

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | India’s stand on the Ukraine conflict

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | India’s Reforms Push at the U.N.

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | A summit in Samarkand; a retreat from Kharkiv

Stanly Johny

The View From India | ‘End of an era’

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A stark reminder of climate emergency

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | How India looks at the Ukraine and Taiwan crises

Stanly Johny

The View from India | One year of Taliban rule

Ananth Krishnan

The View From India | Navigating Taiwan controversy, China ties

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The Taiwan Strait crisis

Stanly Johny

The View from India | A Chinese ship comes to Sri Lanka

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Highway plans, border tensions

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Gota flees home

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Sri Lanka’s Endless Crisis

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Global posture vs domestic reality 

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | A BRICS summit in the time of war

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s ties with China, two years after Galwan

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | U.S. weighs in on Chinese activity in eastern Ladakh

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Hate speech and foreign policy

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s Tokyo Takeaways from the Quad Summit

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | All eyes on the Quad

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The fall of Mahinda

Stanly Johny

The View from India | India’s outreach to Europe

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | The message from Raisina

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | The fall of Mariupol

Stanly Johny

The View From India | The India U.S. “2+2” Tango

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | Turbulent neighbourhood

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | War in Ukraine, turmoil in Pakistan and crisis in Sri Lanka

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Wang Yi comes to India

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | India under pressure

Meera Srinivasan

The View from India | Misfired missile

Stanly Johny

The View from India | Caught in a conflict

Ananth Krishnan

The View from India | From blurry signs of peace to a full-fledged war 

Meera Srinivasan
Newsletter

The View From India | The Quad’s message to China

Ananth Krishnan

The Quad’s message to China

Stanly Johny

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US