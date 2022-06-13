View From India newsletter The View from India | U.S. weighs in on Chinese activity in eastern Ladakh

Understand international affairs from the Indian perspective with View from India

(This article forms a part of the View From India newsletter curated by The Hindu’s foreign affairs experts. To get the newsletter in your inbox every Monday, subscribe here.)

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande with Commanding General United States Army Pacific of U.S. Army Pacific, General Charles A Flynn during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

June 13, 2022 11:44 IST