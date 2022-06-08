  • Global food prices are on the rise. Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of weaponizing food, saying that its blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports is the primary reason for the rising prices, while Moscow has blamed Western sanctions for the crisis
  • Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, Ukraine had the capacity to export up to six million tonnes of wheat, barley and maize a month, mainly through its ports in the Black Sea/Sea of Azov. Now, several Ukrainian port cities are under Russian control and have thus brought exports from Ukraine to a grinding halt. While Russia’s food and fertilizer sectors are not directly targeted by western sanctions, the sanctions on its financial sector, which makes payments difficult for Russia, have complicated its exports, including food grains
  • Both the UN and Turkey have initiated talks with Russia to find a solution to resume exporting both Ukrainian and Russian grain, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far. Russia and Ukraine together account for more than a quarter of the world’s wheat supplies.