Tamil radio stations riding the UAE airwaves

It’s Saturday morning in Dubai and as you turn on the radio, the catchy, romantic “Kangal Irandal” song from 2008 plays, having you hum along. You switch the station a few hours later and Ilaiyaraja’s “Pazhamuthir Cholai” in K.J. Yesudas’ voice fills the air, evoking nostalgia of the 1980s & 90s.

Yes, that’s how much change two radio stations have brought about on the UAE’s airwaves, adding a much-needed Tamil flavour in the Indian expat radio scene dominated by Malayalam and Hindi radio channels.

While 89.4 Tamil FM started in 2015, Radio Gilli 106.5 began in 2017. But interestingly, the forays into Tamil radio began much before with a few precursors to these two radio stations.

The really popular RJ Bravo joined 89.4 Tamil FM in 2016, nearly a year after it launched. Talking about the previous radio stations that operated briefly, he says: “There were already a couple of FMs before us. They had Shakti FM during roughly 2007-08. And there was a radio station called Radio Salaam. So they actually started the Tamil radio culture…and then we came in.”

Guinness record

Mr. Karthikeyan, a broadcast engineer and music manager who’s widely known in the Tamil radio and expat circles, worked with Radio Salaam from 2013 to 2016, and he proudly says he was one of the first employees at Radio Gilli. He recalls how with a small team, Gilli went on to break a Guinness record within a year of its operations.

“To mark the first anniversary, we smashed the Guinness World Record by conducting the longest marathon live radio show (106 hours and 50 minutes) from a makeshift studio at the Dubai Outlet Mall for five days from May 7-May 11, 2018. The previous world record, held by a Swedish radio station, was 100 hours and two minutes,” said Mr. Karthikeyan, who started his career in the radio field back in 2007 in Madurai.

“The name Gilli means ‘winner’ and also ‘risk taker’,” he adds. Radio Gilli is otherwise stationed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, around 60 km from Dubai, but broadcasts across the UAE.

For RJ Bravo, the initial days when he joined Dubai-based 89.4 Tamil FM were an incredible experience. “It was so amazing. It is still amazing.. when I joined, it was four of us. In Dubai, there were quite a few Tamilians but not enough Tamil entertainment or radio culture to cater to them.”

RJ Bravo says it’s still amazing because of the “amount of love and respect” RJs get here as compared to India. He credits this to the limited streams of vernacular entertainment and a nostalgia for one’s language.

“In India, people listen to songs more, here people like to listen to us talk. They love music of course but they love connecting with an RJ. So in India, we get to talk for around 1-2 minutes between songs but here this link time extends to six or seven minutes,” says RJ Bravo, who worked with the Sun TV network in Chennai before coming to Dubai.

Also adored by listeners is RJ Nivedha of Radio Gilli, who says that it’s this unfiltered love that really sets apart the expat UAE audience from those back home. “There’s a lot of difference. Because in India, people have their own family but here in Dubai, expats see us as their family — they call me like Akka, Thangachi, Ponnu and so on.”

Most endearing for her is when listeners wait to talk to her off air, sometimes just to ask how she’s doing if they sense she’s been unwell or feeling low. “They can really feel if we are happy or sad — just through our voice,” says RJ Nivedha, who has been in the music field as an RJ & VJ for over 10 years now.

Diaspora market

According to the Tamil Nadu migration survey 2015, the UAE is home to around 400,000 Tamil expats living and working here. Keeping this in mind, RJ Nivedha says the active callers they get is between 30,000 to 75,000 a week while rough figures of radio listenership would be around 70,000 daily, according to Mr. Karthikeyan.

With such large diaspora reach, the number of brands wanting to advertise on these two Tamil stations has “increased exponentially over the years”, says well-known RJ and Producer Anjana, who’s also into creating ads for both stations.

“A major chunk of ads are from regional local brands that the Tamil diaspora is familiar with but a significant space is also taken by international brands that include banks, airlines, jewellers, and eateries,” reveals Ms. Anjana.

One wonders how different the nature of listeners and the programming might be for an expat audience.

While RJ Bravo calls it a “job-driven” audience, RJ Nivedha explains it further highlighting the diverse working professionals who tune into the radio while driving to and from work. There are also many who spend longer hours on the road. “They are really into radio as they spend more time in their car — salespersons, business representatives, marketing executives... So their only entertainment is radio”.

Her daily show is perfectly timed for the morning office rush hour so she sure knows the pulse.

“It’s Gilli Morning in the Morning, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. - a morning breakfast show,” she says.

About programming, RJ Nivedha says people here “love live radio shows”. “Every show is a call-in programme and we come up with new topics every day.”

So what kind of conversations does she have?

“I touch upon simple, real life issues like people’s experience of getting a UAE driving licence. I also talk about our childhood days, nostalgia of TV shows, contemporary topics like ChatGPT, social media use, helpful websites and apps as well.”

Unique show

Now RJ Bravo’s show ‘Matinee Masala’ is unique. “I’m the first ever RJ among all radio stations who does live crime story narration on air,” he quips.

He actually intersperses music with real crime stories. And people are hooked of course. “That’s kind of my USP but here people want you to talk about different things too. When you come to a different country, and you hear someone talking in your mother tongue, that itself is a different feeling,” says Bravo.

The other listeners’ favourite shows include the ‘Ultra Sunday Show’ and ‘Super Deluxe’ on 89.4 Tamil FM, and Radio Gilli’s ‘Connect, Recharge and Emirates 180’.

Let’s not forget that music is key to attracting radio listeners, and both UAE stations have obviously got the music mix right.

“Apart from Tamil expats, many Malayali callers also love the songs we play. For that, I credit our music master who has a big song collection. He always listens to audience’s pulse through mood mapping,” reveals RJ Nivedha.

It’s indeed Mr. Karthikeyan she’s talking about who’s responsible for the Radio Gilli music collection. The music master says: “In Tamil Nadu, stations usually have a collection of about 1,300- 1,400 songs. But in Gilli, I’m using around 4,000 to 5,000 songs and we get a huge response from the crowd.”

Song preferences also lean towards nostalgia as listeners range between people in their 20s to 40s, according to RJ Nivedha. So it’s up to music managers like Mr. Karthikeyan to attract this mixed yet young crowd.

“Most of them love 90s songs, especially on weekdays listeners here prefer older songs maybe due to nostalgia since they’re staying away from Tamil Nadu. I play newer songs mostly on weekend when the younger generation tunes in.” says Mr. Karthikeyan.

RJ Bravo agrees that people “love to listen to classics” on 89.4 Tamil FM too but what’s interesting about their programming is they start much earlier as compared to India. “In India, most radios start commercial programmes by around 8 a.m. but we start by 6 a.m. and we used to even run till 1 a.m.”

89.4 Tamil FM, with the tagline ‘Namma Radio’, stepped in when expats were at their loneliest – during the COVID lockdown period. They were on air 24 hours for nearly six months, says RJ Bravo. “We are like companions to them and the move symbolised that there are people to call you, listen to you, and just engage with you at any time of the day. That’s the UAE for you.”

Personal connect

This personal connect is the reason why audiences look for opportunities to meet their favourite RJs in person. The stations also engage with listeners by organising community events on festivals or weekends. Says RJ Nivedha: “We do events for Pongal, Valentine’s Day, or Yoga Day. We also often give out movie passes where we watch films with them.”

Tamil FM’s Pongal events are also a huge hit as they feature traditional festive dances, and even Tamil TV celebrities. “We get around 12,000 to 15,000 people every year,” says RJ Bravo.

And they look forward to all the people’s love that comes their way. “They take pictures, bring us sweets…the audience are very active, and they just love meeting us,” says RJ Nivedha

RJ Bravo too has similar experiences. He also hosts a weekly show exclusively for children called ‘The Kids Show’ and the love he gets from those little listeners is something else, he says. “I talk to them like I’d talk to one’s nephew or niece, and that makes the show a big hit. Once a little boy came with his parents to see me at the station with chocolates to surprise me. That’s the power of radio.”

He’s quick to add that most RJs here enjoy this level of popularity. “This kind of connect and bonding we have with listeners, it’s not just me, but every RJ in the UAE.”

Malavika Vettath is a features writer based in Dubai.

