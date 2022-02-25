  • Yesterday, Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine. The Russian actions have been widely condemned and raise several questions concerning violation of international law
  • The principle of non-intervention is enshrined in article 2(4) of the UN Charter. It requires states to refrain from using force or threat of using force against territorial integrity or political independence of any state
  • Russia has claimed it is acting in self-defence as Ukraine could acquire nuclear weapons with the help of its western allies