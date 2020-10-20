Watch | The return of the rare pink dolphin

20 October 2020 15:33 IST

A video on Hong Kong’s pink dolphins that have returned to waters, as pandemic slows marine traffic

In Hong Kong, rare pink dolphins are returning to the waters. They were seen engaging in a range of behaviour, from feeding to travelling and socialising. The population of these dolphins had fallen by 70-80% in the past 15 years. But this year, the numbers have bounced back.

