Watch | The return of the rare pink dolphin

In Hong Kong, rare pink dolphins are returning to the waters. They were seen engaging in a range of behaviour, from feeding to travelling and socialising. The population of these dolphins had fallen by 70-80% in the past 15 years. But this year, the numbers have bounced back.

