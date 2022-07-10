  • On June 2, the TTP announced an “indefinite ceasefire” given the “substantial progress” made in talks with the Pakistan government during a round of meetings. 
  • The latest round of talks began in 2021 after Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi suggested that the government could consider giving amnesty to those members of the TTP who have not remained involved in “criminal activities” and who lay down their weapons and agree to adhere to the Constitution.
  • The Afghan Taliban has played the role of a mediator in the ongoing negotiations. They have maintained that they will not act against the TTP and that if a deal was to be made with the group, Islamabad would have to make significant concessions. 