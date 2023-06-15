ADVERTISEMENT

6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of the Philippines southwest of the capital

June 15, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Manila

The morning earthquake was near Hukay and about 120 kilometres below the surface; no immediate reports of major damage or injuries

AP

Several volunteers and employees of the Philippines Red Cross evacuated to a secure area after the initial tremors | Twitter@philredcross

A deep earthquake shook parts of The Philippines southwest of the capital on June 15, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The 6.2 magnitude morning earthquake was near Hukay and about 120 kilometres below the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Also Read | 6.1 magnitude quake rocks central Philippines: USGS

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometres from Manila.

The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but its assessment was ongoing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. Mayon Volcano, the Philippines' most active, is currently erupting and though it has been gentle so far, it has still forced some 18,000 people to flee the area in the northeastern Albay province.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US