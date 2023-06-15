HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of the Philippines southwest of the capital

The morning earthquake was near Hukay and about 120 kilometres below the surface; no immediate reports of major damage or injuries

June 15, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Manila

AP
Several volunteers and employees of the Philippines Red Cross evacuated to a secure area after the initial tremors | Twitter@philredcross

Several volunteers and employees of the Philippines Red Cross evacuated to a secure area after the initial tremors | Twitter@philredcross

A deep earthquake shook parts of The Philippines southwest of the capital on June 15, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The 6.2 magnitude morning earthquake was near Hukay and about 120 kilometres below the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Also Read | 6.1 magnitude quake rocks central Philippines: USGS

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometres from Manila.

The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but its assessment was ongoing.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. Mayon Volcano, the Philippines' most active, is currently erupting and though it has been gentle so far, it has still forced some 18,000 people to flee the area in the northeastern Albay province.

Related Topics

Philippines / earthquake / natural disasters

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.