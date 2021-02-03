The military coup in Myanmar and its geopolitical implications | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

What does the future now hold for Aung San Suu Kyi?

In this episode we turn our attention to international affairs and take a deep dive into what’s happening in Myanmar, where the military has once more taken over the country, declaring a year-long state of emergency and placing elected leaders like Aung San Suu Kyi under detention.

It seized control following a general election which Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. The armed forces had backed the opposition, who were claiming widespread fraud. And though Myanmar’s election commission said there was no evidence to support these claims the coup was staged as a new session of parliament was set to open.

To understand why this coup happened now we have to go back in time to understand the strained relationship between the army and NLD, even in the years in which it seemed as if Myanmar was transitioning out of military rule. And looking ahead, we also try and understand the geopolitical implications of the situation in Myanmar and what the future now holds for Ms Suu Kyi.

Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu