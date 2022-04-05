  • On April 2, India and Australia signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). The agreement is expected to increase trade between the two sides to $45-50 billion over five years.
  • Australia will get the opportunity to export a wide variety of agricultural produce and in turn, will provide ‘preferential access’ to “all the labour-intensive sectors” of export items from India. They have also agreed to fast track approval for patented, generic, and biosimilar medicines.
  • Under Article 13.5, both parties have agreed to hold consultations and make “every effort” to find a solution in case of disputes that may emerge in the course of trade in goods or services.