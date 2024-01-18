Daily Quiz | On January 18 events

1 / 5 | The history of the German Empire is commonly divided into three periods. If the first one is the German Reich from 1871 to 1918, name the other two periods, between 1918 and 1945. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Weimar Republic, Nazi Germany SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Born on January 18, 1904, he was an English-American actor known for films like His Girl Friday and The Philadelphia Story. Name the actor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cary Grant SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Peter Mark Roget was born on this day in 1779. He is best known for publishing this widely used English-language synonym dictionary. What is it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Roget’s Thesaurus SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Born on this day, he was an American lawyer and statesman who served as the U.S. Secretary of State under Presidents William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, and Millard Fillmore. He was among the three members of the Great Triumvirate along with Henry Clay and John C. Calhoun. Identify him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Daniel Webster SHOW ANSWER