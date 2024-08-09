Daily Quiz: On Bangladesh
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/7RETAKE THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | What is the name of the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, equivalent to the Bharat Ratna in India?
SHOW ANSWER
2 / 7 | Which UNESCO World Heritage Site (Image attached) in Bangladesh is famous for its intricate terracotta Hindu temples from the medieval period?
SHOW ANSWER
3 / 7 | Which river, arguably the largest in South Asia, flows through Bangladesh and is known as the Padma in the country?
SHOW ANSWER
4 / 7 | What is the name of the traditional craft of Bangladesh where artisans create beautiful, intricate designs on textiles using a resist-dyeing technique?
SHOW ANSWER
5 / 7 | Similar to Boat festival in Kerala, there is a Bangladeshi festival (known as the Festival of Boats) that involves colorful boat races and is celebrated with much enthusiasm? What is it known as locally ?
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 7 | Who were the organisers of the “Concert for Bangladesh”, ob August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The aim was to raise international awareness and funds for refugees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) following the Bangladesh Liberation War and the devastating Bhola cyclone in 1970.
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 7 | Grameen Bank was Founded by Muhammad Yunus in the year 1983, what unique characteristic of its approach to lending is unique, particularly in the context of its borrowers?
SHOW ANSWER