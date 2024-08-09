Daily Quiz: On Bangladesh

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | What is the name of the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, equivalent to the Bharat Ratna in India? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Swadhinata Padak (Independence Day Award) SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Which UNESCO World Heritage Site (Image attached) in Bangladesh is famous for its intricate terracotta Hindu temples from the medieval period? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Historic Mosque City of Bagerhat SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Which river, arguably the largest in South Asia, flows through Bangladesh and is known as the Padma in the country? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Ganges River (Padma) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What is the name of the traditional craft of Bangladesh where artisans create beautiful, intricate designs on textiles using a resist-dyeing technique? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nakshi Kantha SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Similar to Boat festival in Kerala, there is a Bangladeshi festival (known as the Festival of Boats) that involves colorful boat races and is celebrated with much enthusiasm? What is it known as locally ? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nouka Baich SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Who were the organisers of the “Concert for Bangladesh”, ob August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The aim was to raise international awareness and funds for refugees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) following the Bangladesh Liberation War and the devastating Bhola cyclone in 1970. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : George Harrison and Ravi Shankar SHOW ANSWER