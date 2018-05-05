The Hindu explains: What is happening in Armenia?

The last week saw protests in Armenia against the government which led to the President’s resignation and a round of voting. Armenia, once a part of the former Soviet Union, has had Serzh Sargsyan in power for two terms. This time around, the people led a revolution to stop him from getting a third term.

Why did they protest?

The Armenian Republican Party, which is in power, did not exclude Mr. Sargsyan’s name for the Prime Minister’s post. Sargsyan has been in power either as President or Prime Minister since March 2007. He even amended the country’s constitution to remove a clause that would limit the number of terms he could be in power. Until April 25, the Republican Party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun were in an alliance, and the ARF-D was in support of the party’s decision to officially nominate Sargsyan for another term.

Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sargsyan was elected as the new Prime Minister, for the first time by the National Assembly and not popular vote. Armen Sarkissian won the presidency as he ran unopposed. As this happened, protestors outside the National Assembly building grew to around 50,000, and protests began to spread to other parts of the country.

To an extent, the current regime in Armenia is also seen as being too comfortable with Russia.

Who is on the protesters’ side?

The leader that the protestors want to see in power is Nikol Pashinyan. A member of the National Assembly, Pashinyan belongs to the Civil Contract Party and they are in alliance with the Way Out Alliance. The protesters also have the support of the Free Democrats and Prosperous Armenia. The ARF-D too have been siding with the protestors since April 25.

Opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan. | Photo Credit: AP

On April 22, Sargsyan reminded Pashinyan and the protesters of an incident in March 2008 when 10 protesters were killed by police when they opposed his election as President. This was seen as a threat and Pashinyan led protestors on a march across the capital, after which he was detained along with others.

Did the protests help?

Yes and no. Pashinyan was detained and released after 24 hours. He went to the crowds and announced that he will meet them soon. Two hours later, on April 23, Sargsyan announced his resignation saying, “I was wrong, while Nikol Pashinyan was right.”

Armenian opposition supporters attend a rally after protest movement leader Nikol Pashinyan announced a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience, at Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia on May 2, 2018. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The National Assembly decided to vote on May 1 and Pashinyan was to be elected as Prime Minister. He needed 53 votes, which included six votes from the Republican Party. But the ruling party voted overwhemlingly against Pashinyan’s candidacy, even though he was the only candidate in the field.

This led to a large protest On May 2 where highways and streets were blocked across the nation, with labourers striking work. At Republic Square in Yerevan, the country’s capital, around 150,000 people gathered to listen to Pashinyan speak. Another round of voting was announced and it will be held on May 8. Pashinyan, in his Republic Square address, said that he had been informed of the ruling party’s support for his candidacy for the May 8 vote.