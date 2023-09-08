Daily Quiz | On England’s Queens

1 / 6 | Elizabeth II married Philip in 1934 and again in 1937. Philip renounced his Greek and Danish Royal titles and adopted which family name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mountbatten SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | If a queen consort is the wife of a reigning king, and a queen regent is the guardian of a child monarch and rules in the child’s stead, what was the term used to define Elizabeth II as the female monarch who reigned in her own right? How many sovereign states did she rule over the course of her lifetime? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Queen regnant, 32 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What was the childhood nickname of Elizabeth II, a name that Prince Harry and Meghan gave to their second daughter? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lilibet SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | She was Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland during a period of industrial, political, scientific, and military change within the U.K., and was marked by a great expansion of the British Empire. This period has been marked as an era named after her and is often used in history and literature. Name the queen. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Queen Victoria SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Mary I was Queen of England until her death in 1558. She was also known by what name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bloody Mary SHOW ANSWER