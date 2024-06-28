Daily Quiz | On war
A German U-boat torpedoed a steamship which killed more than 1,100 citizens of country X. This country had initially sought to stay out of World War 1. However, this event is recognised as one of the key factors for its involvement in the war. Name country X. And what is the name of the steamship?
Answer : United States; RMS Lusitania
This is one of the most common catchphrases of World War 1. It is the title of a 1914 book by an English writer, who blamed the Central Powers for starting the war. He believed that once the Germans were defeated, the world would never have reason to fight again. What is the catchphrase that also became common in the 20th century and is often attributed to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson?
This was one of the deadliest battles of World War 1. It was an attempt by the British and French soldiers to defeat the Germans along the Western Front. Over 19,000 British soldiers died on the first day alone. The Battle is named after a river which runs through France. What is it called?
In January 1918, Woodrow Wilson presented his vision for peace to conclude World War I, and for a peaceful postwar world. A part of this vision also became the basis for an international organisation founded after World War 1. Name the vision and the organisation.
Answer : Fourteen Points; League of Nations
During the Second Battle of Ypres, this chemical weapon was released by the Germans towards the French lines. Name it.
This Bengali pilot was India’s sole World War 1 flying ace. His nephew became the first Chief of Air Staff. His grand-nephew is one of India’s foremost journalists. Name the ace and the journalist.