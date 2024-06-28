GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On war
Premium

The murder of Archduke Franz Ferdinand on June 28, 1914, was the immediate cause of World War 1. A quiz on the war:

Published - June 28, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On war
Indra Lal Roy. File
1 / 6 | A German U-boat torpedoed a steamship which killed more than 1,100 citizens of country X. This country had initially sought to stay out of World War 1. However, this event is recognised as one of the key factors for its involvement in the war. Name country X. And what is the name of the steamship?
Answer : United States; RMS Lusitania
