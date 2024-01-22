Daily Quiz | On Roe vs Wade
Abortion rights activists participated in a mass civil disobedience action near the US Capitol to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade in Washington, DC, on June 30, 2022.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
What is the name of the plaintiff, who under the pseudonym Jane Roe brought this case to the court?
2 / 5 |
The said plaintiff (answer to the first question) wanted an abortion in which U.S. State? The case was later filed alleging that the abortion laws were unconstitutional in this State. Name the State.
3 / 5 |
Despite the criticism, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right to have an abortion as established by the “essential holding” of Roe v. Wade through this 1992 landmark decision. What is the case called?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Planned Parenthood v. Casey
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
In 2022, the Supreme Court overruled both the cases (Roe and answer to question 3) holding that the Constitution of the United States does not confer a right to abortion. What is this case called?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
This is a hypothesis about the long-term effect of abortion on the political balance of the United States. This theory suggests that since supporters of the legalization of abortion cause the erosion of their political base, the practice of abortion will eventually lead to the restriction or illegalization of abortion. What is it called? Which newspaper in America coined this term?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Roe Effect, The Wall Street Journal
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE