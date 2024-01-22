Daily Quiz | On Roe vs Wade

1 / 5 | What is the name of the plaintiff, who under the pseudonym Jane Roe brought this case to the court?

Answer : Norma McCorvey

2 / 5 | The said plaintiff (answer to the first question) wanted an abortion in which U.S. State? The case was later filed alleging that the abortion laws were unconstitutional in this State. Name the State.

Answer : Texas

3 / 5 | Despite the criticism, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right to have an abortion as established by the "essential holding" of Roe v. Wade through this 1992 landmark decision. What is the case called?

Answer : Planned Parenthood v. Casey

4 / 5 | In 2022, the Supreme Court overruled both the cases (Roe and answer to question 3) holding that the Constitution of the United States does not confer a right to abortion. What is this case called?

Answer : Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization