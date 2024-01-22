GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Roe vs Wade
Premium

Roe v Wade was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the court ruled on January 22, 1973, that the Constitution of the United States generally protected a right to have an abortion. Here is a quiz on the decision, and the rules of abortion in the U.S.

January 22, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Roe vs Wade
Abortion rights activists participated in a mass civil disobedience action near the US Capitol to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade in Washington, DC, on June 30, 2022.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What is the name of the plaintiff, who under the pseudonym Jane Roe brought this case to the court?
Answer : Norma McCorvey
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
