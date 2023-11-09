HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On November 9 events
Premium

A quiz on personalities, places, and events connected with November 9

November 09, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On November 9 events
1 / 7 | Which Asian country, whose current monarch is Norodom Sihamoni, got its Independence from France on this date 70 years ago?
Answer : Cambodia
