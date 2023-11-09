Daily Quiz | On November 9 events
1 / 7 | Which Asian country, whose current monarch is Norodom Sihamoni, got its Independence from France on this date 70 years ago?
2 / 7 | Name the author, philosopher, and politician, familiar to Indians as the writer of ‘Sare Jahan se Accha’, born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot.
3 / 7 | The chemical element with the Atomic Number 110, discovered on November 9 at the GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research, takes its name from the city where the institute is located. Name the city and the element.
4 / 7 | On this date, who did Garry Kasparov beat to become the youngest World Chess Champion?
5 / 7 | The cruiser that bombarded Madras on September 22, 1914, during World War I, was disabled on November 9 later that year by HMAS Sydney which grounded it off the Cocos Islands. Name the German vessel.
6 / 7 | Which free and open-source web browser, originally created in 2002 under the code name ‘Phoenix’, had its initial release on November 9, 18 years ago?
7 / 7 | Name the French President, the target of an assassination attempt in Frederick Forsyth’s ‘Day of the Jackal’, who passed away on November 9, 1970.
