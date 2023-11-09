Daily Quiz | On November 9 events

1 / 7 | Which Asian country, whose current monarch is Norodom Sihamoni, got its Independence from France on this date 70 years ago? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cambodia SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Name the author, philosopher, and politician, familiar to Indians as the writer of ‘Sare Jahan se Accha’, born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Muhammad Iqbal SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | The chemical element with the Atomic Number 110, discovered on November 9 at the GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research, takes its name from the city where the institute is located. Name the city and the element. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Darmstadt and Darmstadtium SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | On this date, who did Garry Kasparov beat to become the youngest World Chess Champion? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Anatoly Karpov SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | The cruiser that bombarded Madras on September 22, 1914, during World War I, was disabled on November 9 later that year by HMAS Sydney which grounded it off the Cocos Islands. Name the German vessel. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : SMS Emden SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Which free and open-source web browser, originally created in 2002 under the code name ‘Phoenix’, had its initial release on November 9, 18 years ago? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Firefox SHOW ANSWER