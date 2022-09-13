Daily Quiz | On Coups and Putsches

Srinivasan Ramani September 13, 2022 12:19 IST

On September 11, 1973, Chilean socialist president Salvador Allende was deposed and killed in a military coup. Here’s a quiz on other such putsches

Daily Quiz | On Coups and Putsches On September 11, 1973, Chilean socialist president Salvador Allende was deposed and killed in a military coup. Here’s a quiz on other such putsches Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Coups and Putsches 1/5 1. In February 1992, a military officer (then a lieutenant) organised a coup against incumbent president Carlos Andres Perez but the attempt was unsuccessful. This military officer later on went to become the democratically elected President of the country. Name him and the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Hugo Chavez, Venezuela I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Before Mikhail Gorbachev presided over the demise of the Soviet Union, he was sought to be deposed by a group of officials within the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in a coup that lasted merely three days in August 1991. Who was the person who served as the acting President of the USSR during these three days? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Gennady Yanayev I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The leading opposition party in the Jatiya Sangsad (the main legislature) in Bangladesh was created by a person who was a former Army chief and who came to power in a bloodless coup in 1982. Name the party and the person. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Jatiyo Party, Muhammad Ershad I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In 1953, when a democratically elected Prime Minister sought to audit a British oil company on whether it was paying contracted royalties to his country, the company refused to cooperate. The country’s parliament then voted to nationalise its holdings. This led to a coup orchestrated by the U.S. and the U.K. resulting in the prime minister losing his office. Name the Prime Minister and the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mohammad Mossadegh, Iran I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This person attempted to organise a coup (which was radio-broadcast) during the Nazi invasion of his country in 1940 but failed, only to later become the Prime Minister in what was effectively Nazi rule. His second name has now become a term for any traitor who collaborates with an enemy force. Name him and his country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Vidkun Quisling, Norway I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Coups and Putsches YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



