Daily Quiz | On Coups and Putsches

World

On September 11, 1973, Chilean socialist president Salvador Allende was deposed and killed in a military coup. Here’s a quiz on other such putsches

1. In February 1992, a military officer (then a lieutenant) organised a coup against incumbent president Carlos Andres Perez but the attempt was unsuccessful. This military officer later on went to become the democratically elected President of the country. Name him and the country. 

Hugo Chavez, Venezuela

