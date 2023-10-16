Daily Quiz | On World Food Day

1 / 5 | In November 1979, member countries of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation gathered for the 20th General Conference and determined to observe October 16 as World Food Day from 1981. What does the date commemorate?

Answer : Date on which FAO was founded in 1945

2 / 5 | The first of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, i.e. SDG 1, is to end extreme poverty worldwide by 2030. Which SDG deals with ending hunger and improving food security and nutrition?

Answer : SDG 2

3 / 5 | A significant and relatively new threat to food security is _______ ______. It is expected to lower crop yield, make the availability of water more uncertain, reduce soil fertility, and bring plant diseases to new areas. Fill in the blanks.

Answer : Climate change

4 / 5 | Twelve years after winning the Nobel Prize for peace, ______ _______ asked the Nobel Foundation for help creating a new prize to fete others like him. The Foundation declined, but by 1986, General Foods Corp. offered help and the World Food Prize was born in 1987. Fill in the blanks.

Answer : Norman Borlaug