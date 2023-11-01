HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Titanic
Premium

James Cameron’s Titanic, a drama about the doomed ocean liner, had its first public screening at the Tokyo International Film Festival on November 1. Here is a quiz on the film, and its namesake.

November 01, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Titanic
Identify this woman who was a survivor of the RMS Titanic
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | The film’s production began in 1995 when Cameron shot footage of the Titanic wreck. On which research vessel were the modern scenes of the film shot?
Answer : Akademik Mstislav Keldysh
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.