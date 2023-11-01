Daily Quiz | On Titanic

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | The film’s production began in 1995 when Cameron shot footage of the Titanic wreck. On which research vessel were the modern scenes of the film shot? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Akademik Mstislav Keldysh SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | This British passenger liner is called RMS Titanic. What is the full form of RMS? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Royal Mail Ship SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | This was a 1992 documentary film about the shipwreck which acted as a jumping-off point for Cameron to make his own film. What is the name of the documentary? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Titanica SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Which British shipbuilding and fabrication company built the RMS Titanic? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Harland & Wolff SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Which jewellery manufacturer produced the original cubic zirconia prop-necklace of the Heart Of The Ocean for Titanic? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Asprey & Garrard Limited SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | The film became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide in 1998, beating Jurassic Park. It remained so for how many years? Which film surpassed it? Why is it significant? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 12 years, Avatar. It was also written and directed by James Cameron SHOW ANSWER