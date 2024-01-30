Daily Quiz | On Jan. 30 events

1 / 5 | A film written, directed and starring Charlie Chaplin premiered on this day in 1931. Often considered his magnum opus, the film marked the first time Chaplin composed a film score for one of his productions. Identify the film.

Answer : City Lights

2 / 5 | Across the world, every year the last Sunday of January is observed as ____________ Day to raise awareness about this disease. In India, it is observed on January 30. Identify the disease.

Answer : Leprosy

3 / 5 | An Indian politician and Independence activist who was jailed during the Quit India Movement was born on this day in 1910. He served as a Governor of Maharashtra and is also one of the members credited for ushering in the Green Revolution. Name the politician.

Answer : Chidambaram Subramaniam

4 / 5 | The legendary band performed their last live gig, known as the 'rooftop' concert, on this day in 1969 for a limited audience. Last year, they came together for one last song with the help of AI which gained millions of views on YouTube. Which is the band?

Answer : The Beatles